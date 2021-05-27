2nd woman charged in death of 4-year-old found buried behind North Carolina home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been arrested and charged for her involvement in concealing the death of a 4-year-old girl found buried behind a home in north Charlotte last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives said 53-year-old Tammy Taylor Moffett was charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact to murder.

The body of four-year-old Migellic Young was found early on May 21 following reports that she had not been seen in several months. Detectives suspect that her body had been buried in the backyard since September 2020.

During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved. Homicide unit detectives were brought in and began investigating the case as a murder.

Police went to the home on Braden Drive where they found human remains believed to belong to the missing 4-year-old little girl.

Following an interview with detectives, Young’s mother, 31-year-old Malikah Diane Bennet, was charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury and concealing a death.