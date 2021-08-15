3-2-1: New Florence business aims to improve your selfies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– A new business in downtown Florence wants to enhance customers’ social media content.

The Pee Dee’s first selfie museum, 3-2-1 Selfie, opened its doors on Aug. 6.

“You can purchase your ticket online and we also accept walk-ins,” Lashana Cunningham, owner of 3-2-1 Selfie said. “Each room has a ring light and you come in with your cellphones and pretty much just take selfies.”

Cunningham said she got the idea after visiting a similar business in Virginia.

“I thought it would be really cool to bring one here to Florence, because I think Florence could use a little bit more in the entertainment arena,” Cunningham said.

The business has 11 rooms, each with a different theme, including Netflix and money. There are are variety of props to pose with, including a money gun and giant inflatable rubber ducks.

“Every time they pass a room, they’ll be like, ’Oh my gosh, let’s try this one,’” Cunningham said. “Kids love it, adults love it, and it’s the funniest thing seeing adults come in and play with something as simple as a slinky.”

Cunningham said she and her family have worked since June to get the business up and running.

“My dad helped build a lot of the stuff, and he helped with finding a contractor,” Cunningham said. “He was very instrumental, and a lot of my family helped out as well.”

She said she hopes to open other locations across the state.

“We are in the social media age,” Cunningham said. “Everyone wants that perfect selfie, and this is the place where you can come to get that.”

“3-2-1 Selfie” charges $25 for a one-hour session.