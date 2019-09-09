3 arrested after car stopped for fake plate; police found cocaine, pills, candy bars & drinks with THC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested three people on drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped back in August for having a fake license plate.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies stopped a Chrysler New Yorker in Old Fort for the fake plate and made contact with Crystal Marie Real, 32, of Union Mills, Randall Eugene Greenlee, 39, of Old Fort and Vanessa Real Johnson, 36, also of Union Mills.

Johnson initially gave the deputy a fake name and the deputy later determined her identity, and learned that she was wanted in McDowell, Davis and Guilford counties for a failure to appear.

A search of their vehicle by deputies and Old Fort Police officers revealed 1.10 grams of marijuana, a gram of cocaine, 6.5 various pills, three candy bars containing THC and two drinks containing THC.

Greenlee and Real were each charged with two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Johnson was charged with possession of marijuana, resisting a public officer and failure to appear.