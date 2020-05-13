3 arrested after person shot during armed robbery in Dillon County

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Three young people are in custody after an armed robbery in which one person was shot Wednesday evening in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright.

Police tell News13 there was an armed robbery on Edwards Street in which one person was shot. The victim was robbed while inside a vehicle and shot in the hand, according to police. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Chief Cartwright says a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested.

No names have been released at this time. Count on News13 for updates as they are made available.