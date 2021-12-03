3 arrested for assaulting a person with a gun in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been arrested after deputies say they assaulted a person with a gun.

On Thursday, deputies were called to the area of Fork Street for a call of shots fired. They were told a red vehicle was leaving the scene, according to authorities.

A deputy spotted the vehicle a short time later and turned around to follow it, according to authorities.

The vehicle made a series of turns before all three suspects fled from the vehicle, and were later taken into custody at a home on Rhonda Street in the Bayfield community.

The victim in the assault was pistol whipped in the face and grazed by a bullet to the nose, according to deputies.

Adrian Carter, 19, Jacob Williams, 22, and Jaterrean Shaw, 18, were arrested and each charged with common law robbery, larceny of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three counts of assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, felony conspiracy and resisting an officer.

They all are each being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.