3 arrested in armed robbery, kidnapping at Florence motel

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping that took place at a Florence Motel on Lucas Street on September 26.

Domanick Wilson, 32, of Florence; Reginald Eugene Wilson, 31, of Timmonsville; and Nicole Christine Gaskins, 32, of Lake City were arrested after Florence deputies say they they robbed a person at gunpoint.

The three also stole the victim’s cellphone and vehicle, according to deputies.

They then allegedly tied the victim up and forced them into the vehicle, driving away from the scene, deputies said.

The victim said in the area of Lake City they were able to escape from the moving vehicle, and ran to a nearby home where they were able to call for medical assistance, according to authorities.

Domanick, Reginald and Gaskins were charged with conspiracy to rob, armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

They are being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: