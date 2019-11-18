3 charged in alleged sexual assault of a minor in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three men have been charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a minor in Pamplico.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Saturday involving allegations of sexual assault that happened in a vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of physical trauma sustained during the incident.

Garrett Andrew Tanner, 18, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, first degree. Investigators allege he engaged in a sexual battery of the juvenile, according to tot he sheriff’s office.

Investigators arrested Easton Mark Tanner, 21, and charged him with accessory before and after the fact of a felony, alleging he was present during and aided in the commission of the sexual assault by driving the victim to a residence without seeking help from law enforcement or medical attention for the victim.

Riston Clarke Tanner, 20, also was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. Investigators allege he was present inside the vehicle during the assault and did not seek help for the victim from either law enforcement or medical attention for the victim.

A Florence County magistrate denied bond for Garrett Andrew Tanner and Easton Mark Tanner. Bond was set for Riston Clarke Tanner at $10,000.