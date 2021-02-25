3 Darlington County schools on lockdown for report of gunshots in nearby neighborhood

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Southside Early Childhood Center, Hartsville Middle School and Bay Road Elementary School have been locked down as a precaution after gunshots were reported in a neighborhood near one of the schools.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in a neighborhood near Southside Early Childhood Center, forcing the three schools to be locked down, according to the district.

There has not been any reported threats to the schools, is merely a precaution and everyone is safe, according to the district.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the schools until law enforcement officers have given the “all-clear” and the lockdown is lifted.

Parents will be notified when the lockdown is lifted.

