3 Darlington County schools on lockdown for report of gunshots in nearby neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Southside Early Childhood Center, Hartsville Middle School and Bay Road Elementary School have been locked down as a precaution after gunshots were reported in a neighborhood near one of the schools.

Gunshots were reportedly heard in a neighborhood near Southside Early Childhood Center, forcing the three schools to be locked down, according to the district.

There has not been any reported threats to the schools, is merely a precaution and everyone is safe, according to the district.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the schools until law enforcement officers have given the “all-clear” and the lockdown is lifted.

Parents will be notified when the lockdown is lifted.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather maps

Trending stories