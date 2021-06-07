3 injured after HCFR ambulance overturns in 2-vehicle crash



MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene after an HCFR ambulance overturned, closing a portion of Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Around 12:15 p.m., HCFR was dispatched to a 2-vehicle crash in that area, one of the two vehicles was the ambulance.

Three people were transferred to the hospital with injuries, two of which were HCFR personnel, according to HCFR. There were no patients in the back of the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating. Count on News13 for updates.

