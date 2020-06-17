3 local high school students selected to study with government leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Local high school students were selected to travel to Washington, D.C., and/or Columbia, SC, this summer, but now will need to go virtually.

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative selected the students as part of a program to connect them with government leaders and other students across South Carolina.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the in-person events were canceled but Pee Dee Electric said they still wanted the students to have this opportunity. The state’s electric cooperatives will hold the Virtual Youth Experience June 19-26 through video conferencing.

The local students participating are: Caden Booth of Lamar, Cameron Graham of Darlington and ArKadius “A.K.” Benjamin of Lake View.

During the virtual experience, the students will talk about COVID-19 and get to hear from political leaders including Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and more.





ArKadius “A.K.” Benjamin (Left), Caden Booth (Middle), Cameron Graham (Right)

They’ll also have the opportunity to earn a $5,000 college scholarship.