3 local high school students selected to study with government leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Local high school students were selected to travel to Washington, D.C., and/or Columbia, SC, this summer, but now will need to go virtually.
Pee Dee Electric Cooperative selected the students as part of a program to connect them with government leaders and other students across South Carolina.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the in-person events were canceled but Pee Dee Electric said they still wanted the students to have this opportunity. The state’s electric cooperatives will hold the Virtual Youth Experience June 19-26 through video conferencing.
The local students participating are: Caden Booth of Lamar, Cameron Graham of Darlington and ArKadius “A.K.” Benjamin of Lake View.
During the virtual experience, the students will talk about COVID-19 and get to hear from political leaders including Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and more.
They’ll also have the opportunity to earn a $5,000 college scholarship.