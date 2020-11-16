3 Marion residents charged after weed, gun, ammunition found in home

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement seized drugs, a gun and ammunition from a home in Marion and arrested three people during a time the sheriff has called a rash of gun, drug, and gang violence.

“The amount of worry I hear from decent hard-working citizens who are afraid in their own backyards all while dealing with a global pandemic has greatly concerned me,” said Sheriff Brian Wallace. ““As many people know, there has been a rash of gun, drug, and gang violence recently. I have received numerous complaints from concerned citizens. It has not set well with me.”

The Marion County Combined Drug Unit searched a home on Jaycee Terrace on Monday following an investigation and numerous complaints. Marijuana, a handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search.

Laquint Tydelle Sarvis, 20, of Marion was arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance within close proximity of a school, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Malik Sharar Murphy, 24 ,of Marion was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana 2nd offense.

Shareece Makia Williams, 20, of Marion, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana.

“I have directed our Combined Drug Unit which consists of Marion County Deputies and a City of Marion Police Officer to ramp up their efforts and begin to bring some peace back to these citizens,” Sheriff Wallace said. “Not only did we take a drug dealer off the street, we were able to take drugs, guns, and ammunition off the street too.”

Marion County Combined Drug Unit was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, and Marion County Emergency Medical Services.