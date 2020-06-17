3 men charged in Florence drive-by shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff’s investigators have charged three suspects in connection with a drive-by shooting on Gaillard Street.

Nashawn James, 19, of Florence, Ky’Ree Taylor, 19, Effingham, and Robert Benjamin, 21, of Effingham, allegedly drove past a gathering of people at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday and opened fire from the vehicle, striking three victims, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the victims were transported to an area hospital where they have received treatment for gunshot wounds. No additional information on the condition of the victims is available at this time.

Investigators have charged the three suspects with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators believe that this incident is related to an earlier drive-by shooting which occurred on North Coit Street in Florence. That incident is being investigated by the Florence City Police Department.

“This senseless violence on our streets has to stop,” Sheriff Billy Barnes stated. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the community in the investigation and applaud the splendid work of our deputies and Investigators in apprehending these suspects.”

James, Taylor and Benjamin will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.