3 men charged with attempted murder, armed robbery in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three men have been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery after a shooting in a parking lot in Florence.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday at 330 North Cashua Drive. Officers found an injured victim, who was taken to a local hospital by EMS. The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

After an investigation, Florence police officers arrested Damario Lamar Scarbrough and Rytrajian Leturion Cotton later the same night on Seneca Drive.

Scarbrough and Cotton were reportedly in possession of a substantial quantity of suspected marijuana, police said. They were both charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, attempted murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

At about 2 p. m. on Friday, police also charged Ramano Bennie McDaniel with armed robbery, conspiracy, and attempted murder. McDaniel was arrested near Bishopville.

All three men were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

SLED, SCDNR, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bishopville Police Department assisted in the apprehension.