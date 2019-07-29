Police seek 3 men wearing hoodies, masks after arcade robbery

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Three men wearing hoodies and masks robbed an arcade in Lumberton at gunpoint over the weekend, according to police.

The men entered the Hwy 211 Skills Arcade at 3021 Roberts Ave. at 3:56 a.m. on Saturday and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money, police reported. During the robbery, one of the suspects struck a man across the face, according to the report.

The men then fled the business on foot. The store was occupied by several customers at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured except the person struck in the face. That person received a small laceration under the eye, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black or Indian male wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a bandana covering his nose. He was armed with a silver handgun. The second suspect is described as a black or Indian male, wearing light-colored jeans, black shoes, a bandana covering his nose and armed with a black handgun. The third suspect is described as a white or Indian male wearing dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, bandana over the nose and mouth.

If anyone has information concerning this case please contact the Lumberton Police Department and ask for Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.