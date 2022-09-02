CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission approved the plan Thursday for Horry County Fire Rescue to build three new fire stations.

The upcoming locations follow the county’s 10-year plan for accommodating the area’s growth.

The county allocated capital funds to the fire department for construction.

Wampee and Nixonville, the volunteer fire stations located on Highway 90, will merge.

The consolidated location will be on Red Bluff Road near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 90. It will include four bays.

The Forestbrook Road fire station will be near Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. It will include three bays.

Station 14 will move between Highway 905 and Shell Road. The design has not been finalized and will have either two or three bays.

Each station will provide fire and emergency medical services.

No comments were made from the fire department or community at the meeting.

A specific date to begin building was not mentioned.