3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash near Conway

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Conway on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 11:39 a.m. at the intersection of French Collins Road and Cavelier Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Three vehicles were involved, according to reports.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, HCFR said. The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety was on scene investigating.

