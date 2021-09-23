3 people killed in 2 separate Robeson County crashes

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – North Carolina Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes in Robeson County on Thursday.

Both drivers were killed in a 10 a.m. crash involving two vehicles on Chason Road in the Lumber Bridge area. A dump truck was traveling east when an Econoline van crossed the center line and struck it head-on, according to 1st Sgt. Sherwood Brent Lewis. Both vehicles overturned and caught on fire.

Dawn Davis, 47, the driver of the dump truck, and Irene Locklear, 38, driver of the van, were killed in the crash. Both women lived in Lumberton.

Another deadly crashed happened on I-95 at about 3:34 a.m. between mile markers 28 and 29. An 18-wheeler ran off the road and struck a bridge overpass, according to 1st Sgt. Lewis. The cab overturned. George Hargrove, 39, of Augusta, was the driver who died in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.