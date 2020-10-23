3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital with injuries Thursday night.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating after two vehicles collided around 11:44 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Panthers Parkway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

There is no word on the conditions of the people who were injured in the crash.

Details are limited at this time, count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: