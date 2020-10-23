HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A two-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital with injuries Thursday night.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating after two vehicles collided around 11:44 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Panthers Parkway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
There is no word on the conditions of the people who were injured in the crash.
Details are limited at this time, count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle collision in Horry County
- All lanes of Hwy 17 are closed, crews respond to downed wires across the road
- Warm weather will continue into the weekend
- Living Local Carolina: Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union Provides Viewers With Credit Tips For A Healthy Score
- Living Local Carolina: Mullins Offers A Look Back Through Time At The South Carolina Tobacco Museum