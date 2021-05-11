3 roads in Myrtle Beach named in honor of fallen officers Jacob Hancher, Joe McGarry, Henry Scarborough

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three roads in Myrtle Beach have been named in honor of local police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

City council officially passed a resolutions on Tuesday to rename the following roads:

Hwy 17 overpass on Harrelson Blvd will be renamed in honor of Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who was killed on Oct. 3, 2020.

Corsair Street will be renamed in honor of Patrolman First Class Joe McGarry, who was killed on Dec. 29, 2002.

Hwy. 501 and Broadway intersection will be renamed in honor of Patrol Officer Henry Scarborough who was killed on March 2, 1949.

Hancher was a four-year Community Officer and served as a Police Officer for under one year. Hancher also was a volunteer with Horry County Fire Rescue. He was shot and killed near Yaupon Drive in the line of duty Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call. “He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach,” Chief Amy Prock said.

Patrolman First Class Joe McGarry was shot and killed while attempting to talk to a suspect at a Dunkin Donuts on North Kings Highway. “Way back in the day, he was with the kids in the neighborhood playing basketball, playing football, all the things that you see getting recognition on Facebook today,” said Captain Joey Crosby. “Joe was doing it way back then before you got recognition on social media. So, he really set the standard.”

Officer Henry Scarborough died in 1949 when he and his partner were attempting to take a suspect to police headquarters. It was his first day on duty with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Scarborough was a U.S. Army veteran and was survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department constructed the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Fallen Officer Memorial Fountain in 2014 in honor of officers killed in the line of duty.

They will not be forgotten.