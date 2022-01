NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash in Nichols early Monday morning has a portion of Highway 9 blocked and sent three people to the hospital.

Around 1:45 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue Crews were sent to the area of 6719 Highway 9 for a single vehicle crash blocking lanes of traffic.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. People are asked to avoid the area at this time while crews work to clear the scene.