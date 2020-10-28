3 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Three people are being transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the Conway area Wednesday morning.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 90 and International Drive.
Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
