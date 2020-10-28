3 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision in Horry County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Three people are being transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision in the Conway area Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a three-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 90 and International Drive.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories