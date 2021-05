CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A three-vehicle crash in Conway has caused traffic to back up, according to the city.

Monday morning, a three-vehicle collision on Highway 501 near former Lake Busbee has caused traffic to become stacked in beach bound lanes, according to a Facebook post around 8 a.m. from the city of Conway.

The post also says traffic is backed up in all lanes on Third Avenue. The vehicles have been remved from the roadway, but delays are expected until 9 a.m.

