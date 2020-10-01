3-year-old killed in Conway shooting identified

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A three-year-old died Wednesday afternoon following a shooting that happened Monday night in Conway.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the child as Bailey Simmon. The Coroner’s Office said Bailey died at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from injuries sustained in the shooting that also killed her mother, 23-year-old Tasjunique Graham.

The Conway Police Department previously said the child was 2-years-old.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Suggs Street. Few other details have been released.

An autopsy for Bailey will be conducted later this week.

