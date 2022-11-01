RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three youths were shot Monday at a North Raleigh apartment complex, police confirmed to CBS 17.

According to Raleigh police, gunfire rang out at 9:13 p.m. at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.

When police arrived, officers found three youths suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a nearby hospital — two with serious injuries, and one with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police at first said the victims were men, but just before 11 p.m., the information was updated to say they were juveniles.

This is a developing story.