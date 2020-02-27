30 days after being reported missing, crime unit returns to home of missing Colorado boy originally from Loris

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KXRM/WBTW) — Thirty days have passed since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Fountain-area home.

Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported the boy as a runaway on January 27, when she said he didn’t return from a friend’s house.

Gannon Stauch. Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Since that day, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has headed up the search for Gannon as well as the investigation into his, as yet unexplained, disappearance.

This week, the sheriff’s office told the media not to expect daily updates, unless the search or investigation warranted notification.

On Wednesday, a Metro Crime Unit was seen parked outside the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security.

Investigators arrive at the Stauch family home in Security on February 26, 2020/Carly Moore, FOX21 News

Crews carried out tools that looked like tripods, set ladders, toolboxes, and traffic cones.

At one point, another the crime lab and an unmarked van could be seen backing into the driveway. Investigators carried a large item, covered in brown paper, out of the house and loaded it into the lab.

It appeared as though the van got so close to the garage, in an attempt to hide what they were doing from the view of our cameras.

The unit has visited the home several times over the past few weeks.

Crews with News13’s sister station FOX21 News have also seen law enforcement officers going in and out of the home.

The investigation is not criminal, according to the sheriff’s office, and no suspects have been named.

In early February, News13 reported that Gannon was born in Horry County and grew up in Loris, then moved out to Colorado with his father a few years ago. His mother, Landen Hiott, and his grandparents still live near Loris.

If you have any information please call the EPCSO at 719-520-6666.