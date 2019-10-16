30 vehicles damaged in Market Common parking garage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating the vandalism of 30 vehicles in a Market Common parking garage.

Thirty vehicles were listed as damaged in the Myrtle Beach Police Department report. The incident happened in the garage on Farrow Parkway close to Nacho Hippo and was reported to police at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Most of the vehicles had damage to their side mirrors, police said. Some had more extensive damage.

Police said it appeared as if the suspect used some sort of object to damage the vehicles.

If you have any information relating to these cases, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report #19-023312.