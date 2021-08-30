30th annual World Amateur Handicap Golf Championship kicks off in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Play Golf MyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship continues to build momentum after 3,500 players from all 50 states and 12 countries have registered for the 38th annual event.

The tournament will start Monday and the golfers will play through September 3 on 55 of the Myrtle Beach area’s premier courses.

Players from all over the world have signed up for the 72 hole, net stroke play event. Entries for this year’s event is tracking its highest pace compared to 2009 and last year with the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 2,100 players signed up, which is considered to be low.

Tournament Director, Scott Tomasello said he is delighted with the registration numbers and is ready for the big day.

“It’s the world’s greatest and largest single site tournament. It is a tournament for golfers of all ages, genders, abilities held here in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is the only place where something like this can take place,” Tomasello said.

Tomasello said even though COVID brought some changes last year to the way the game is typically played, he can’t wait to welcome back all the players to Myrtle Beach and just have some fun.

“A lot of the faces coming back. We missed a lot of folks. There is a lot of amped up energy from those that missed it or those that saw a different experience last year so we are back with a bunch of changes. moving forward, I think that covid brought out a lot of good changes for us to help better the experience.”

Tomasello said those changes include spending more time outside for parties and festivities.