365,000 Jeep, Dodge Ram & Chrysler vehicles recalled

FILE – This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo on the front grill of a Ram 1500 at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles mainly in North America, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, because the rear view camera image can stay illuminated longer than allowed. The recall covers certain Ram pickups and Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade vans and SUVs from 2019 and 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 365,000 vehicles mainly in North America because the rearview camera image can stay illuminated longer than allowed.

The recall covers certain Ram pickups and Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, and Jeep Renegade vans and SUVs from 2019 and 2020. Also included are certain 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee SUVs, and 2019 Dodge Challenger muscle cars.

All have 8.4-inch or 12-inch radio displays. The displays can stay illuminated for more than 10 seconds after the vehicles are shifted out of reverse. This can distract drivers.

Owners will be notified starting May 22.

Dealers will update software or it could be done over the Internet.