$3M waterpark coming to Myrtle Beach as part of resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A resort in Myrtle Beach is set to build a waterpark valued at more than $3 million, opening in the summer of 2022.

Landmark Resort is planning the expansive 9,800-square-foot facility to be located on Ocean Boulevard, opposite the over 500-room Landmark Resort and will be exclusive for guests who stay through the on-site rental program.

“Landmark Resort has always been forward-thinking when it comes to providing fun, new and exciting amenities for its guests who vacation in Myrtle Beach,” Kelly Simmons, Vacation Myrtle Beach marketing director said. “We are beyond excited for this state-of-the-art waterpark.”

A massive overhaul of the resort’s H2OASIS Waterpark, the brand new facility will feature slides and water play features. The main attraction, three 40-foot tall enclosed 32” diameter slides will stretch 238 feet with 396 gallons of rushing water flowing down each slide every minute.

Younger children will be able to enjoy the kids’ play area: Silly Sub & Salty’s Splash House, featuring a jungle theme and 4-foot tall kids’ slide. Additionally, a variety of lounge chairs will be set up throughout the waterpark for relaxation.

Vacationers can begin booking early here.