3rd person arrested in shooting near CCU off-campus housing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person has been arrested in a shooting near a Coastal Carolina University off-campus housing unit.

Gregory Telford, 23, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Telford is accused of shooting at a person in another vehicle near the Coastal Club Apartments on December 30.

Two other people have been arrested in the shooting: Maurice Long, 20, and Jahmeir Grate, 20.

Long was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm in a vehicle.

Grate was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a pistol. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on a $75,000 bond, according to online booking records.

The victim in the shooting was treated for gunshot wounds and then released from the hospital, according to Conway spokesperson June Wood.

The shooting is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.