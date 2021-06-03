4 arrested in connection with triple shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON CO, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people have been charged in connection with a triple shooting in Darlington County.

Frederick Bennett, Rector Bishop, Theophilus Bishop, and Donquez Williams were arrested last month, but details of their arrest were released on Thursday by the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Darlington County sheriff’s deputies say three people were hurt in the shooting on Bishop Drive just North of Darlington on March 29. When deputies arrived, they found a man face down on the ground who had been shot in the back. A second victim had been taken to a hospital and a third victim was at his home, according to the report.

Bennett has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault and battery by a mob in the 2nd degree resulting in serious injury, unlawful possession of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of marijuana.

According to county records, the other three have been charged with assault and battery by mob resulting in a serious injury, second degree.

Bennett remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. The others have been released on bond.