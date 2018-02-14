4 arrested, including juvenile and charged in shooting death of Florence man

(WBTW) – Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Florence Friday, according to Florence police.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Broderick Cortez Goodman was shot and killed Friday in the 400 block of Noble Street in Florence.

Lt. Brandt said after an investigation, police arrested three adults and one juvenile in connection to the shooting.

Travion Platt, Jaquise Samuel, Jerald Green and a juvenile under the age of 15 were each charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy.

Jerald Green also faces one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Platt, Samuel and Green were taken to the Florence County Detention Center. The juvenile was taken to SC Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may follow.

Stay with News13 as we continue to follow this investigation.