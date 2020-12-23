4 Bull Dog puppies stolen from their kennels in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Chesterfield County Deputies are seeking information on four American Bull Dog puppies that were taken from their kennels, according to authorities.

On Monday, the four puppies, one male and three females, were taken from their kennels in Mt. Croghan, deputies said. They were last seen around 8 p.m.

If you have any information on the missing puppies please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.