CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Chesterfield County Deputies are seeking information on four American Bull Dog puppies that were taken from their kennels, according to authorities.
On Monday, the four puppies, one male and three females, were taken from their kennels in Mt. Croghan, deputies said. They were last seen around 8 p.m.
If you have any information on the missing puppies please contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.
- Horry County man accused of convincing 9-year-old to commit sexual acts with him
- US unemployment remains high as 803,000 seek aid
- 4 Bull Dog puppies stolen from their kennels in Chesterfield County
- State of emergency for SC set to expire, possibility of an extension as leaders meet to discuss plans for COVID-19
- Pfizer to supply US with additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine