4 busted after Marlboro County deputies say they found crack while searching a home

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a search at a home revealed a quantity of crack cocaine in McColl, according to deputies.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and McColl Police Department searched the home on King St. during the morning hours of Nov. 9.

This search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation. As a result of this search, a quantity of cocaine base (crack) was found, officials said.



The following were arrested:

1. Stevvon Calliham Lewis, 26, of McColl. Lewis has a history of previous charges.

2. Adrian Malik Oxendine, 19 of, McColl

3. Kayla Michelle Smith, 29, of McColl

The fourth person taken into custody was a 16-year-old juvenile. He was referred to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

All parties were arrested and are charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack) and distribution of controlled substances within proximity of a school. Lewis was also served with an outstanding arrest warrant for distribution of cocaine base; 1st offense.

They were all transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking and will receive a bond hearing on Nov. 10 at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Court.