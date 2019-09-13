4 from Georgia charged with breach of trust involving landscaping services at Florence homes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Four people have been charged with breach of trust after investigators say they failed to provide landscaping services as promised and made off with bales of pine straw.

All four suspect are alleged to have agreed to provide pine straw for landscaping at a residence on Westbrook Drive in Florence for an agreed-upon price, which the victim paid.

The suspects said they had to place additional bales of pine straw and demanded more money, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. When the victim refused to pay more, the suspects allegedly removed all pine straw from the residence and fled the scene.

The suspects were apprehended on a traffic stop shortly thereafter. The incident on Thursday is similar to other complaints received by FCSO last week.

All four suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. They are: