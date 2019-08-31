Breaking News Alert
Dorian maintaining strong category 4 strength
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

4 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Charlotte

News
Posted: / Updated:
deadly-motorcycle-crash_1527250298571.jpg

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Police in North Carolina say four people are dead after a motorcycle collided with a car.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that the driver of the motorcycle and three people who had been sitting in the backseat of a Hyundai Elantra were killed in Friday night’s crash.

The driver and a front-seat passenger of the car were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating whether the motorcycle’s operator, 22-year-old David Robin Wooten, was impaired at the time of the crash. Investigators believe the motorcycle’s excessive speed was a contributing factor.

Police say the car was making a U-turn when the motorcycle struck it, killing 24-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, 27-year-old Claudia Leann Gray and 22-year-old Hanna Michele Brotherton.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: