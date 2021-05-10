4 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Horry County; officials urge public to avoid part of Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) – Officials are urging the public to avoid part of Galivants Ferry following a 4-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, in the area of Barnhill Road and Sycamore Circle.

The department had to free at least one person from a vehicle. One person was flown to a hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.

Horry County Fire Rescue asks the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.