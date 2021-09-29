4 inmates charged after allegedly damaging property at Darlington County jail

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Four inmates at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center are facing charges after deputies say they caused damage to property at the facility, authorities said.

On Friday, deputies say Sean James manipulated the lock on his cell, allowing him to escape into the commons area. After escaping, he allegedly provoked other inmates to engage in disorderly conduct, causing damage to county property. He was also, according to deputies, found with a broken mop handle.

During the incident, Dontrell Huff is accused of setting fire to rolled-up paper using an overhead light in his cell.

Dabry James is accused of possessing contraband after deputies found a yellow extension cord, a peerless handcuff key and a lighter in his cell. Inmate are not given these items, nor are they available for purchase, deputies said.

He is also accused of setting a jail uniform and a blanket on fire and tossing them out of the port in his cell door. Officials say he also hit a deputy in the face.

Cody Springs is accused of setting his spare issued jumpsuit on fire.

Sean James was charged with attempting to escape, inciting prisoners to riot, and carrying or concealing a weapon. Dontrelle Huff was charged with arson and inciting a riot. Dabry James was charged with having contraband. Cody Springs was charged with arson and participating in a riot.

Dabry James was also charged with and two counts of arson, assault on a police officer and two counts for having contraband from another incident on Sunday

When asked about the incident on Friday, Sherriff Hames Hudson initially told News13 that an inmate simply flooded his cell, and that there were no injuries.