4 local high school graduates receive scholarship in honor of late Florence Police Sgt.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Four high school graduates were awarded the Sergeant Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship.

Chief Allen Heidler of the Florence Police Department and Terrence Rashad Carraway of the Terrence F. Caraway foundation held a small ceremony Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.

The 2020 recipients of the scholarship are Cordell S. Davis of West Florence High School, Natalie G. Henson of Mayo High School, Omaria E. Hennigan of Lake City High School, and Sophie R. Roemhildt of Hartsville High School.







Cordell S. David (Far left), Omaria E. Hennigan (Left middle), Natalie G. Henson (Right middle), Sophie R. Roemhildt (Far right).

Each graduating senior received $1,000 to go towards their higher education expenses.

The City of Florence Police Department said this scholarship was established last January to honor the life and work of Sgt. Terrence Carraway whose watch ended October 3, 2018. They said this scholarship is to continue Carraway’s work with the youth in the Florence and Darlington area.

Davis plans to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia and major in Electrical Engineering. Hennegan intends to major in nursing at Florence Darlington Technical College. Henson plans to attend Clemson University and majored in Graphic Communications, Marketing, and Spanish. Roemhildt intends to major in Engineering at the University of South Carolina.