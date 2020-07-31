WATCH LIVE: 4 major hospitals join in COVID-19 initiative despite being competitors

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Four major hospital systems in Horry and Georgetown counties announced a joint COVID-19 initiative on Friday.

Conway Medical Center, Grand Strand Health, McLeod Health, and Tidelands Health are competitors in the healthcare field. “However, we feel so strongly about this initiative to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are standing together in this endeavor,” the hospitals said in a joint statement.

Grand Strand Health CEO Mark Sims, Tidelands Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Gerald Harmon, Conway Medical Center CEO and President Bret Barr, and McLeod Health Vice President Monica Vehige will make the announcement on a Zoom meeting.