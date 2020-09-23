4 men, 2 juveniles face murder charges in Conway shooting that killed 19-year-old

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Six people have been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting outside of Conway.

Horry County police responded to reports of a shooting near D Street and Rose Moss Road on Sept. 12 at about 7:15 p.m.. One person was initially transported by Horry County Fire Rescue with serious injuries, but later died at an area hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Jamie Johnson, 19, of Conway.

Over the course of the investigation, HCPD determined that three people were in a vehicle with Johnson when they were approached by another vehicle, from which several suspects exited and then began shooting.

Johnson was the only vehicle occupant injured during the incident.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington, 17, of Conway:

– Murder (1 count)

– Attempted murder (3 counts)

– Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Shamontae Rayqwan Graham, 19, of Myrtle Beach:

– Murder (1 count)

– Attempted murder (3 counts)

– Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Don Leequin Brown, 17, of Conway:

– Murder (1 count)

– Attempted murder (3 counts)

Che Ransom, 18, of Conway:

– Murder (1 count)

– Attempted murder (3 counts)

– Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (1 count)

Two others have also been arrested and charged as juveniles with the potential for charges to be waived up to General Sessions. As juveniles, their names will not be released.