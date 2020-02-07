4 people, 2 dogs rescued from flooded Green Sea home

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – Four people and two dogs were rescued from a flooded home in Green Sea.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews used boats to rescue the people and dogs from a flooded home in the area of 5198 Long Branch Swamp Road Friday morning, according to HCFR. Crews were dispatched at 6:46 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

  Courtesy: HCFR Facebook
  • Courtesy: HCFR Facebook
  • Courtesy: HCFR Facebook

The road in the area will be closed until water recedes.

