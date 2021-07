HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people were injured and taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 501 near the Tanger Outlet Stores.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened in the area of Factory Stores Boulevard near Highway 31.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 9:53 p.m. on Sunday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.