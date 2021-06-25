4-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach injures 2, delays traffic near International Drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash just north of International Drive in Myrtle Beach sent one vehicle into the woods and injured two people.

Around 7:04 a.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was sent to the area of Highway 31 near International Drive for a four-vehicle collision, according to HCFR.

The collision sent one vehicle into the woods and two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR.

Traffic may be delayed in the area as crews work. Count on News13 for updates.