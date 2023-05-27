DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that sent a 4-year-old girl to the hospital Friday morning.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said the shooting happened at the child’s home on Cypress Bluff Court off Mount Calvary Road, East of the City of Dillon.

Sheriff Pernell said the child was airlifted to a hospital and News 13 is still working to learn of the child’s condition.

Investigators are trying to determine if the child shot herself.

