40 grants to be distributed throughout Horry County area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Tom Rice announced that the City of North Myrtle Beach and Horry County Community Development have been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars, along with 38 other cities, counties, communities and organizations throughout the Seventh District.

Horry County Community Development received $163,418 to help improve and preserve the availability of safe and affordable housing for people with low income. This specific grant is called the Housing Preservation Grant. It will help with fixing 17 rural homes within qualifying income categories.

$750,000 is also being awarded to the City of North Myrtle Beach for their “COPS Hiring Program”. This money will go towards hiring six additional law enforcement officers. Congressman Tom Rice emphasized the importance of local law enforcement.

“Law enforcement is just the backbone of our community, without them we couldn’t… society wouldn’t function” Congressman Rice said, “it’ll make it a safer and more prosperous place”.

Rice said he and his team will make sure you get a fair chance at getting a grant if your organization is in need. He said the best way to contact him is through the Grand Strand Regional Office in Myrtle Beach.