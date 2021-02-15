41st annual Spring Home Show to begin Friday, despite the pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The 41st annual Horry Georgetown Homebuilders Association Spring Home Show will begin Friday despite the pandemic.

Scheduled for Feb. 19-21 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the show will feature everything for the home and garden from new home construction to remodeling, home improvement, outdoor living, pools, landscaping, interior design, sunrooms and much more.

“After postponing the fall show, we are happy that our spring show will take place. The response from both exhibitors and the public has been overwhelming,” Rose Anne O’Reilly, Executive Vice President of HGHBA said. “We are expecting an outstanding show.”

Workshops, culinary demonstrations, a specialty marketplace, arts and crafts from the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, and a silent auction to benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society have been slated. In addition to the auction, pets will be on hand for adoptions.

A special feature of this year’s show will be the Be Pro Be Proud Interactive Mobile Workshop. The impressive 53-foot, double-expandable, 18-wheeler is designed to showcase skilled-profession careers found throughout South Carolina.

Inside the mobile display, visitors will experience hands-on module simulators for forklift operation, commercial driving, utility bucket operation, diesel technology, heavy equipment operation, welding, carpentry and construction technology, and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine operation.

In addition to the hands-on simulations, visitors will walk away with training resources and what it takes to start a skilled professional career.

“The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, and staff is of utmost importance,” O’Reilly said. “We have an aggressive safety protocol in place, which includes temperature scans, requiring face masks or shields, social distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and observing capacity limits.”

The show begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and goes until 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under 16 are free.

The show was one of only a handful of events that were approved for the Myrtle Beach area.

For additional information or to view an on-line show guide, visit here, or email events@hghba.com