42 students, 2 teachers in quarantine in Florence School District 5 after COVID-19 contact

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly three dozen members of the Johnsonville High School football team are in quarantine because of COVID-19, according to numbers released to News13 by Florence School District 5 on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the district said there were nine positive cases of COVID-19 among students and teachers in Johnsonville – three each at the high school, middle school and elementary schools.

A total of 42 students were in quarantine – 33 at the high school, three at the elementary school and six at the middle school, the district said. Two teachers were also in quarantine because of possible contact with someone with the virus, one each at the elementary and high schools.

The students in quarantine at the high school, which includes grades nine through 12, represent roughly 10% of the school’s students, based on enrollment data from the South Carolina Department of Education at the end of the 2020-21 school year, which is the most recent available.