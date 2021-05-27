44-year-old man struck by train in North Carolina was lying between tracks, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 44-year-old man struck and killed by a train in Plaza Midwood Wednesday morning was lying between the tracks, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday when a CSX Cargo train’s engineer and conductor spotted a man lying between the tracks as the train approached the 900 block of Louise Avenue. The two sounded the horn several times and began to slow.

Detectives said the train was then placed into emergency braking. The man on the tracks reportedly made no attempts to get up and avoid being struck.

Officers have identified the man as 44-year-old Carvoia Patton. They suspect Patton may have been impaired, but toxicology reports are still pending.

Detectives determined that the speed of the train did not contribute to the crash.

The investigation into the deadly incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.