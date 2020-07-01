4th of July events in the Myrtle Beach, Pee Dee areas

Everyone is encouraged to spread out, practice social distancing and to wear face masks. DHEC recommends residents stay safer at home for the Fourth of July.

Myrtle Beach Fireworks – Begins at 10 p.m. July 4 at Second Avenue Pier on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. 

Conway Fireworks – Begins at 9:30 p.m., visible from many areas throughout downtown. Hosted by the Conway Chamber of Commerce. More information.

Surfside Beach Golf Cart Parade – Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. at 411 U.S. 17 S. for the 4th of July golf cart parade from 1 to 2 p.m. in Surfside Beach. 

Salute from the Shore – The 11th Annual Salute From the Shore will take flight at 1 p.m. on  July 4 as the Salute flies down the coast from the North Carolina/South Carolina border to Bluffton.

Independence Day 5K & 8K – Begins at 7:30 a.m. July 4 in The Market Common starting near Valor Park. 

Florence Center Carnival – July 3-12 at the Florence Center, 3300 W Radio Dr. Call (843) 385-3180 or see schedule here.

Horry County Fair – Noon to 11 p.m. from July 3 to July 12 at the Myrtle Beach Speedway entertainment complex. See schedule here.

Canceled events:
Conway Riverfest
Murrells Inlet Boat Parade and fireworks
North Myrtle Beach / Cherry Grove fireworks
Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade
NC 4th of July Festival and Fireworks in Southport

